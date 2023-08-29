Nitin Gadkari launches prototype of world's first BS-6 compliant electric flex fuel car

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NITIN_GADKARI Prototype of the world's first BS-6 complaint electric flex fuel car launched

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched a prototype of the world's first electrified flex fuel vehicle compliant with the second stage of the BS 6 emission standards. The prototype has been developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present at the event in New Delhi.

According to the information, the vehicle will run on a blend of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, along with a battery to run it in electric mode. It is the world's first BS6 Stage 2 electric flex fuel vehicle and it has been made keeping in mind the regulations of India. Such an experiment was done in Brazil, but it was not an electric vehicle, only a flex fuel vehicle.

'A revolutionary step'

Meanwhile, Gadkari termed it a revolutionary step and hoped that it would be seen on the roads soon. "Earlier when I used to say this, people used to make fun of it. But everything is happening now," he added. The Minister also urged Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, to install an ethanol pump. "Car manufacturers say what to do by making a vehicle if the pump is not there. I would request you to install the pump. If this happens, the import of oil will end," he added.

About electrified flex-fuel vehicle

Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President and Country Head Toyota Kirloskar Motors said, "We are expecting it to hit the roads in India very soon." It should be mentioned here that an electrified flex fuel vehicle has both a Flexi Fuel engine and an electric powertrain. This gives it the ability to provide the dual benefit of higher ethanol use and much higher fuel efficiency as is in the case of a Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV), which can provide 30-50% higher Fuel Efficiency as it can run 40-60% in EV mode with the engine shut off.

