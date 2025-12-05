Nitin Gadkari addresses incomplete Mumbai-Pune highway project with clarity, sets completion timeline Gadkari clarified that the highway project started in 2009, prior to his tenure beginning in 2014. The responsibility initially lay with the State Public Works Department at that time, which commenced the work.

New Delhi:

During the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari provided a candid and respectful response to a question regarding a decade-old unfinished project on the Mumbai-Pune Highway. His straightforward handling of the issue has drawn widespread attention for its transparency and sensitivity toward public concerns.

Issue raised in Parliament

A Member of Parliament raised concerns about the prolonged delay in completing a critical section of the Mumbai-Pune Highway, which has remained unfinished for over ten years. Beyond inquiring about the project’s status, the Member of Parliament highlighted the daily hardships and inconvenience faced by the common people due to this delay, urging the government for action.

Gadkari's clear and respectful response

Minister Gadkari responded in a tone described as simple, clear, and respectful, avoiding any political deflection or defensive statements. He acknowledged the MP’s concerns and focused on providing factual updates alongside a roadmap for completion.

Explanation and timeline

Gadkari explained that the highway project began in 2009, before he assumed office in 2014. The work was originally assigned to the then State Public Works Department, which initiated it. However, the project faced significant difficulties, including land acquisition issues and multiple contractor changes. Despite several actions taken to address these challenges, progress was slow.

Currently, about 89 percent of the work has been completed. The minister assured Parliament that the entire project would be finished by April 2026 without further delays or inconveniences.

Impact and significance

Gadkari’s candid acknowledgment of the delays and his assurance of timely completion resonated in the House. His response reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and earnest engagement with public grievances raised by elected representatives.

This exchange underscores the seriousness with which the central leadership treats infrastructure development and highlights its sensitivity toward the problems faced by citizens due to stalled projects. It stands as a testament to the government’s resolve for greater clarity and responsibility in governance.