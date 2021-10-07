Matter of short period of time: NITI Aayog on introducing Zydus Cadila's 3-dose needle free vaccine

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Zydus Cadila's vaccine is expected to be launched soon. (Representational image)

NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Thursday said preparations are underway to introduce the Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine under the national vaccination programme. It is only a matter of a short period of time.

Pharma company Zydus Cadila is learnt to have proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose jab ZyCov-D that can be given to those above 12 years of age.

However, the government is negotiating for a reduction in price and a final decision on it is likely to be taken this week, sources in the know of the developments told PTI.

The government had on Thursday said that the indigenously-developed, world's first DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila will be introduced in the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination drive shortly.

"The company has proposed a price of Rs 1,900 inclusive of taxes for its three-dose jab.

"Negotiations are on. The company has been asked to reconsider all the aspects regarding the cost of the vaccine." A final decision on the price of the vaccine is likely to be taken soon.

Another source said the ZyCoV-D has to be differently priced than Covaxin and Covishield as, apart from being a three-dose vaccine, there is a needle-free jet injector used for administering the vaccine that costs Rs 30,000.

That jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses. The vaccine is to be given on days zero, 28 and 56.

