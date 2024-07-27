NITI Aayog meet: PM Modi calls for collective efforts towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NITIAAYOG PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others during the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 9th governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Saturday, aiming to outline a strategy for making India a developed nation by 2047. The meeting was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and included chief ministers and lieutenant governors from 20 states and six Union Territories. The meeting saw a boycott from states governed by I.N.D.I.A bloc parties, except West Bengal. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an ally of the BJP, also did not attend. Controversy arose when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out, alleging she was unfairly interrupted during her speech—a claim denied by the Centre.

Vision for the future

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of cooperation between states and the Centre to achieve the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047." He noted India's economic growth, rising from the 10th largest economy in 2014 to the 5th largest by 2024, with an ambition to become the third largest globally.

“Prime Minister (Modi) observed that India has achieved steady growth in the past ten years. Indian economy, which was ranked 10th largest economy in the world in 2014, has risen to become the 5th largest economy by 2024,” a release issued by the NITI Aayog said.

Progress and opportunities

Modi emphasised the progress made in the past decade in strengthening social and economic infrastructure, transforming India from an import-driven country to an exporter in sectors like defense, space, start-ups, and sports. He encouraged states to seize opportunities and innovate in policy-making and governance.

State contributions and suggestions

Chief ministers and lieutenant governors shared suggestions and best practices in agriculture, education, skill development, entrepreneurship, drinking water, governance, digitalization, women's empowerment, and cyber security. Several states also presented their visions for 2047.

NITI Aayog’s role

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers, with Prime Minister Modi as the chairman. The meeting underscored the collective effort required to achieve the ambitious vision of a developed India by 2047.

