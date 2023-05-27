PM Modi to chair 8th NITI governing council meeting today at new Convention Centre in Delhi | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 8th NITI governing council meeting today

NITI Aayog Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog on Saturday at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The meeting will be held in the new Convention Centre on the theme of 'Viksit Bharat @2047: Role of Team India'. PM Modi will preside over the meeting as the chairman of NITI Aayog.

In order to make India a developed country by 2047, PM Modi is scheduled to deliberate on issues related to health, skill development, women's empowerment, and infrastructure development.

Eight prominent themes to be discussed during the day-long meeting:

Viksit Bharat@2047

Thrust on MSMEs

Infrastructure and Investments

Minimising Compliances

Women Empowerment

Health and Nutrition

Skill Development

Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure

CMs of all states to participate in meeting

"The Meeting will see the participation of Chief Ministers/Lt Governors of all States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members, and the Vice Chairman and Members of NITI Aayog", the NITI Aayog stated. As a preparatory prelude to the 8th Governing Council Meeting, the second Chief Secretaries Conference was held in January 2023, where these themes were extensively discussed.

"Wide-ranging stakeholder consultations and brainstorming sessions with subject experts, academia and practitioners were held prior to the Conference in order to gain well-rounded grassroots-level perspectives," it further said.

The 2nd Chief Secretaries Conference, attended by the Prime Minister, brought together select Secretaries from the Government of India and Chief Secretaries from all States/UTs who proactively participated by sharing thematic best practices and policy insights, the release stated.

As the world's fifth-largest economy and the most populous nation, India is at a stage in its economic development trajectory where it can achieve accelerated growth over the next 25 years, the release said. In this context, the 8th Governing Council Meeting provides an opportunity to create a roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047 in which the Centre and States can work together as Team India.

Meeting being held in backdrop of India's G20 Presidency

This will play an important role in the international context as India's socioeconomic growth and transformation can have a positive and multiplier effect on the world at large, it said. The NITI Aayog further said, "This 8th Governing Council Meeting is also being held in the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency. India's G20 motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' conveys its civilisational values and its vision of the role of each country in creating the future of our planet."

"The emerging world has immense hopes for India's ability to provide values-based leadership and its capacity to deliver development at scale. The Centre and States have played a significant role in achieving this distinctive development trajectory," the Aayog said.

In order to achieve this vision, the 8th Governing Council Meeting would provide a platform for strengthening Centre-State cooperation and forging partnerships for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

About NITI Aayog

The NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, and the nodal agency tasked with catalyzing economic development, and fostering cooperative federalism. It also helps in moving away from bargaining federalism through the involvement of State Governments of India in the economic policy-making process using a bottom-up approach. It was established in 2015, by the NDA government, to replace the Planning Commission which followed a top-down model.

The Prime Minister acts as Chairman of the NITI Aayog, The NITI Aayog council comprises all the state Chief Ministers, along with the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Puducherry, Lieutenant Governors of all UTs, and a vice-chairman nominated by the Prime Minister.

In addition, temporary members are selected from leading universities and research institutions. These members include a chief executive officer, four ex-official members, and three part-time members.

(With ANI inputs)

