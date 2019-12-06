Nithyananda's passport cancelled, hunt on for the self-styled godman

Image Source : PTI (FILE) NIthyananda is accused of abduction and wrongful confinement of children

In what can be a jolt to self-styled godman Nithyananda, the Indian government has cancelled his passport. Raveesh Kumar, the spokesman of External Affairs Ministry, told media on Friday that in addition to cancellation of Nithyananda's passport, the government has rejected his application for a new one. Kumar also said that the ministry has sensitised all its missions and posts abroad Nithyananda and that he is wanted for several crimes in India. Nithyananda is believed to have fled the country and said to have purchased an island near Ecuador in South America to form a 'Hindu Nation' by the name of 'Kailaasa'.

Nithyananda faces many allegations. It is accused that he kidnapped and wrongfully confined children with an aim to raise funds for his ashram in Gujarat. On Thursday, an official of the Gujarat Police said that the police are going to approach Interpol seeking a `Blue Corner notice' in order to locate Nithyananda.

"CID is the nodal agency for getting Interpol to issue Blue Corner notice. We have sent a letter to the CID for the issuance of notice to locate Nithyananda who is still untraceable," said the official.

A Blue Corner notice makes it mandatory for member countries to share whereabouts of a person involved in a crime.

An FIR was registered against Nithyananda in November after two girls went missing from his Ahmedabad Ashram.

There was a speculation that Ecuador had granted asylum to Nithyananda but the country denied the claims.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ecuador said,"The Embassy of Ecuador categorically denies the statement, wherever published, that self-styled Guru Nithyananda was given asylum by Ecuador or has been helped by the government of Ecuador in purchasing any land or island in South America near or far from Ecuador." "Moreover, Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Mr. Nithyananda before Ecuador and later on, Mr Nithyananda left Ecuador presumably on his way to Haiti."

Meanwhile a website has popped up claiming to represent the nation Nithyananda has purportedly formed.

