Nithari killings: Supreme Court acquits Surinder Koli in last pending case, orders immediate release The Nithari killings came to light with the discovery of skeletal remains of eight children from a drain behind businessman Moninder Singh's Pandher's house at Nithari in Noida on December 29, 2006. Koli was convicted for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Noida's Nithari village.

New Delhi:

In a major development in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted Surendra Koli and set aside his conviction. The bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath directed that Koli be released immediately if he is not wanted in any other case. While pronouncing the order, Justice Vikram Nath stated that Koli has been acquitted of all charges. The court observed, "The curative petition is allowed. The petitioner is acquitted of the charges. The petitioner shall be released forthwith." This marks the end of Koli's 19-year-long legal battle in the Nithari case.

Curative petition leads to acquittal

The apex court allowed Koli's curative petition challenging the 2011 Supreme Court judgment that had upheld his conviction in one of the Nithari cases. Koli's appeal was based on his subsequent acquittal in 12 other cases, arguing that the same set of evidence used to convict him earlier was later deemed unreliable in those proceedings. This decision effectively nullifies the last remaining conviction against Koli after the Supreme Court, in July this year, dismissed the appeals filed by the CBI, Uttar Pradesh government and victims' families against his earlier acquittals by the Allahabad High Court.

The Nithari horror case

The Nithari killings came to light in December 2006 after the discovery of several human skeletons from a drain near a house in Noida's Nithari village. The house belonged to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher, and Surendra Koli worked there as his domestic help. Both Pandher and Koli were accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering several children and women in the area between 2005 and 2006. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered 16 cases related to the gruesome crimes that had shocked the entire nation.

High Court dad overturned death sentences

In October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted both Koli and Pandher in multiple cases, overturning the death sentences handed down by the trial court in 2010. The High Court had acquitted Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two cases, citing a lack of credible evidence. The High Court ruling had observed significant lapses in the investigation, after which the Supreme Court upheld the acquittal in July 2025. With the latest order, the top court has officially closed the chapter on Koli's remaining conviction.

A case that shocked the nation

It is to be noted here that the Nithari case remains one of India's most horrifying criminal episodes. Koli had been convicted in more than 10 cases and was sentenced to death multiple times. The case had sparked outrage across the country over the safety of children and the state of law enforcement in urban India. With the Supreme Court's final order, Surendra Koli now stands a free man, nearly two decades after the crimes first came to light.

