Nithari killings case: Accused Surendra Koli walks out of jail after Supreme Court acquittal

Greater Noida:

Surendra Koli, the key accused in the Nithari serial killings, on Wednesday walked out of Laksar Jail in Greater Noida after the Supreme Court acquitted him and directed his immediate release.

This marks the 13th case linked to the Nithari killings in which Koli has been acquitted; he had previously been cleared of charges in 12 other related cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath granted relief to Koli, observing that while the Nithari crimes were horrific and the victims’ families endured immense suffering, the prosecution failed to conclusively establish the identity of the actual perpetrator.

"It is a matter of deep regret that despite prolonged investigation, the identity of the actual perpetrator has not been established in a manner that meets the legal standards," the bench said.

"The presumption of innocence endures until guilt is proved through admissible and reliable evidence; and when proof fails, the only lawful outcome is to set aside the conviction even in a case involving horrific crimes," it said.

SC rebukes negligence, delay in case

The bench observed that it was deeply regrettable that negligence and delay had undermined the fact-finding process in the case, effectively closing off potential paths that could have led to the identification of the real perpetrator.

"The scene was not secured before excavation began, the alleged disclosure was not contemporaneously recorded, the remand papers carried contradictory versions, and the petitioner was kept in prolonged police custody without a timely, court-directed medical examination," the bench added.

The infamous Nithari case

The Nithari case refers to a series of gruesome murders and sexual assaults that occurred in Nithari village, Noida, between 2005 and 2006. Human remains of several missing children and women were discovered near the residence of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli. The investigation revealed horrifying allegations of rape, cannibalism, and organ trade. Both Pandher and Koli were arrested in 2007.

In October 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted both Pandher and Koli in several Nithari cases, overturning the death sentences handed down by the trial court in 2017. The court acquitted Koli in 12 cases and Pandher in two.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the victims’ families challenged the acquittals before the Supreme Court, but on July 30 this year, the apex court dismissed all 14 appeals, thereby upholding the High Court’s verdict.