‘India is at right place and time, attracting people across the globe’: Nita Ambani

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani said that India is at the right place and time now, adding that Indian youth are leading the change where there is so much global interest in Indian culture and the country’s values.

Nita Ambani, who is in New York to support an art exhibit, ‘The Tree and the Serpent’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art, told the news agency ANI, “The exhibit has Buddhist art from 2nd century BC to 4th Century AD, about 140 pieces. India is the cradle of Buddhism and Buddhism is intertwined with Indian ethos.”

Further elaborating, she said it is the fourth exhibition at the MET (museum), which was started in 2016 with Nasreen Mohamedi. “At NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), we have the vision of bringing best of the world to India. So I am kind of delighted to be here and be part of this exhibit,” she added.

NMACC saw footfall of 5,000-6,000 in 3 months

She further said that her foundation is looking for collaboration with different museums of the word to bring art to India. The Reliance Foundation Chairperson said that NMACC has seen a footfall of 5,000-6,000 every day in the last three months since it was opened.

Notably, India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, was opened around three months ago, aiming to showcase the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to the world.

The Centre was named after the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Mukesh Ambani. The cultural centre is housed within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Nita Ambani on influence India has in the West

When asked how much influence India has in the West and how it has changed in the past few years, Nita Ambani said she could see the transition in front of her eyes. "I came here first as a young bride at 21 and today I sit here as a very proud Indian. There has been so much global interest in Indianness and Indian culture and so much appreciation for what India holds. I think our young Indians are leading the way for this change. I met the Indian diaspora at the White House and the excitement of meeting them was palpable. They are doing so well in healthcare, at NASA, at culture, at media and at businesses," she said.

Nita Ambani on PM Modi State visit

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to the US last month, she said it was wonderful to experience the deepening of friendship between the oldest and largest democracies. "I think this century is going to belong to the youth of our nation. We have 50 per cent population under 25 and it is young girls and boys that are making India shine and proud, and this meeting is only going to strengthen the relationship between these two countries," she further said.

At the State dinner hosted by the US President and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House last month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nita Ambani was among the Indians who were part of the guest list.

Referring to Indians who are heading international corporations, she said she thinks the confidence on India is "so high". "It's wonderful to see this happening."

(With ANI inputs)

