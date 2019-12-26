Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR Nita Ambani celebrates Christmas with kids, inaugurates Jio Wonderland

The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani turned Santa Claus on Wednesday as she was seen celebrating Christmas with over 4000 underprivileged kids in Mumbai. Ambani, along with her daughter Isha Ambani also inaugurated Jio Wonderland and unveiled the country's highest sustainable Christmas tree, which is 100-foot-tall. The mother-daughter duo spent time and spread joy to 4000 kids from different NGOs at Jio Wonderland in Mumbai.

While speaking to ANI, Nita Ambani said, "It is the season of joy and giving and I strongly believe that the cheer should be shared with the children first and foremost. Children deserve a holistic life perspective and it comes from an understanding and experience of various aspects of life including the joy of the festive season."

"Every child should have the right to play and Reliance Foundation was delighted to provide the opportunity for 4000 underprivileged children to be the first to experience and enjoy the new JioWonderland," she added.

At par with international carnivals, JioWonderland gave the children an exclusive preview of the exciting attractions such as drone shows, carousels, magic acts, Ferris wheel, trampoline parks, meet and greet with Santa Claus, photo booths and others.

