Nita Ambani celebrates her 60th birthday with underprivileged kids in Mumbai | IN PICS

Nita Ambani birthday: Nita Ambani, the Reliance Foundation Chairman, turned 60 on Wednesday (November 1). She celebrated her 60th birthday with the underprivileged kids in Mumbai on this special occasion.

Nita Ambani met with over 3,000 underprivileged kids at 'Anna Seva' in Mumbai on the occasion of her birthday yesterday.

Married to business magnate Mukesh Ambani, the patriarch of Reliance Industries, over the years, she has managed to carve her own individual identity as a noted cultural patron and entrepreneur.

At 'Anna Seva', it was a very special celebration as over 3,000 underprivileged school going children enjoyed food, gifts and complete entertainment.

The 'Anna Seva' was personally served by Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation on her 60th birthday in Mumbai. Nita Ambani has often articulated that children and women are closest to her heart.

