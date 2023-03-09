Follow us on Image Source : US CONSULATE GENERAL CHENNAI NISAR: All about the earth observation satellite jointly developed by NASA, ISRO

In a significant milestone for US-India space collaboration, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) has been handed over to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by the US Air Force C-17 aircraft in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The 2,800-kilogram satellite is a dual-frequency imaging radar satellite with both L-band and S-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) instruments, built by the space agencies of the US and India under a partnership agreement signed in 2014. NASA has provided the L-band radar, GPS, high-capacity solid-state recorder to store data, and a payload data subsystem, while ISRO has provided the S-band radar, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) launch system and spacecraft.

The NISAR's large 39-foot stationary antenna reflector, made of a gold-plated wire mesh, will be used to focus "the radar signals emitted and received by the upward-facing feed on the instrument structure,” according to NASA.

Once launched into space from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, NISAR will observe subtle changes in Earth’s surfaces, such as warning signs of natural disasters like volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and landslides. Additionally, it will gauge the depths of groundwater, keep tabs on the movement speed of glaciers and ice sheets, and observe the forestry and farming areas of the planet.

ISRO will use NISAR for various purposes including agricultural mapping and monitoring of glaciers in the Himalayas, landslide-prone areas and changes in the coastline. Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) will produce high-resolution images, capable of penetrating clouds and can collect data day and night regardless of the weather conditions.

According to NASA, the imaging swath of the instrument, which refers to the width of the strip of data collected along the length of the orbit track, is greater than 150 miles (240 kilometres). This enables the instrument to image the entire Earth in 12 days.

The NISAR is anticipated to function for at least three years, during which time NASA will require the L-band radar for its worldwide scientific operations. On the other hand, ISRO intends to utilize the S-band radar for a minimum of five years.

FAQs:

1. What is NISAR, and how does it work?

NISAR is a dual-frequency imaging radar satellite built by the space agencies of the US and India. It uses synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to produce high-resolution images capable of penetrating clouds and can collect data day and night regardless of the weather conditions. It will observe subtle changes in Earth's surfaces and measure groundwater levels, track flow rates of glaciers and ice sheets, and monitor the planet's forest and agricultural regions.

2. What is the imaging swath of NISAR?

NASA states that the NISAR's imaging swath, which pertains to the strip of data collected along the orbit track's length, is wider than 150 miles (240 kilometers), enabling the instrument to capture images of the entire planet within 12 days.

3. Why is this satellite called NISAR?

NISAR is an acronym that stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar.

