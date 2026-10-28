Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over Tata Group remarks, accuses him of spreading 'distrust, toxicity'

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (October 28) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations concerning the Tata Group, accusing him of politicising commercial and legal matters and urging him to refrain from trying to incite business leaders to spread distrust and toxicity.

'Refrain from politicising every issue': Nirmala Sitharaman

In a post on X, Sitharaman responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government was treating Indian businesses as its “plaything” and that business leaders were afraid to speak out amid the dispute over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

"Being the LoP Rahul Gandhi, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable. You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry & our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?," Sitharaman said.

"For decades, your party had smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling ‘Licence-Quota Raj’ & inflicted poverty on crores of Indians. On the other hand, our government led by PM Narendra Modi values the Indian industry as job creators & drivers of economic growth. Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment," she said.

The Union Minister accused the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) of casting baseless aspersions to suit his narrow political motives. "Political parties, leaders, governments and institutions share an equal responsibility to support our industry, strengthen our farmers and secure the future of our youth. Therefore, it is essential to engage constructively rather than casting baseless aspersions to suit your narrow political motives," she added.

“The Constitution of India ensures justice to all its citizens & our Honourable Courts are entrusted with upholding it. History is witness to the shoddy manner in which you, your party and the PMs belonging to your party have demeaned the judiciary. So Rahul ji, refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere," Sitharaman said.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Tata Group is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word, asserting that "we will ensure justice for these crimes".

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes."

The Tata Group did not immediately respond to Rahul Gandhi's allegations.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come amid Tata Group's bitter dispute over Tata Sons' leadership. The conflict has already split trustees and spilled into the Tata Sons boardroom as well. Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, which was passed at the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate.

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