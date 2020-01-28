Image Source : FILE Nirbhaya death row convict Akshay files curative petition in Supreme Court

Akshay Singh, one of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the apex court questioned one of the four convicts, as to how he can allege "non-application of mind" by the President in rejecting his mercy petition.

A 3-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi asked senior advocate Anjana Prakash, appearing for Mukesh Kumar Singh, as to how they can claim that all the facts in the case were not placed before the President when he dealt with the mercy plea.

"How can you say that these facts were not placed before his excellency the President? How can you say that there was non-application of mind by the President," the bench, also comprising justices Ashok Bhsuhan and A S Bopanna, asked the lawyer.