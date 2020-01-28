Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Nirbhaya death row convict Akshay files curative petition in Supreme Court

Nirbhaya death row convict Akshay files curative petition in Supreme Court

Akshay Singh, one of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @@abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2020 22:58 IST
Nirbhaya death row convict Akshay files curative petition
Image Source : FILE

Nirbhaya death row convict Akshay files curative petition in Supreme Court

Akshay Singh, one of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. 

Earlier today, the apex court questioned one of the four convicts, as to how he can allege "non-application of mind" by the President in rejecting his mercy petition.

A 3-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi asked senior advocate Anjana Prakash, appearing for Mukesh Kumar Singh, as to how they can claim that all the facts in the case were not placed before the President when he dealt with the mercy plea.

"How can you say that these facts were not placed before his excellency the President? How can you say that there was non-application of mind by the President," the bench, also comprising justices Ashok Bhsuhan and A S Bopanna, asked the lawyer.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News