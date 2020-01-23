Nibhaya case: Sessions judge hearing Delhi gangrape case gets transferred

Image Source : PTI Nirbhaya case: Sessions Judge hearing Delhi gangrape and murder case transferred

In yet another development with the Nirbhaya case, the sessions judge who recently issued death warrants against the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case has been transferred. According to a letter sent by Registrar General, Delhi High Court, to the District Judge, Patiala House Courts, Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora has been transferred to the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Arora was hearing the Delhi gangrape and murder case, besides several other cases. With the judge's transfer, the case is now likely to be assigned to a new judge.

Arora before his transfer was also hearing the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. He was hearing the petition of Nirbhaya's parents seeking directions to expedite the execution of the four convicts.

During the hearing of this application, the state too moved an application seeking issuance of death warrants against the convicts.

Meanwhile, the hanging of the four convicts, which was scheduled for February 1 is now very likely to be postponed. However, there was no official confirmation about the change of date.

Sources at the Tihar jail on Thursday revealed the convicts have not expressed willingness to meet their family for the last time, or a decision about their property.

The convicts were silent after they were asked about their last wish, they said, adding the silence was looked upon as their willingness to postpone their hanging again.

The Central government on Wednesday had approached the Supreme Court with a petition asking it set time limits for death row prisoners to exercise their last legal options.

