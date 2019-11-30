Image Source : REPRESENTATION Rights of victim equally important: Court in Nirbhaya case

A court here, while hearing the December 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, observed that "human rights of the victims are equally important as that of the accused". "If we are conscious of the human rights of the accused persons, we should also be concerned about the rights of the victims," said Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora, while hearing a plea filed by Nirbhaya's parents seeking directions of the court to expedite the procedure to execute the convicts.

Informing about the current status in the case, amicus curiae Vrinda Grover told the court that the accused have not exhausted the legal options. The court will have to wait untill the mercy petition is decided.

"I have been informed that the accused will be opting for a private counsel. (Convict) Vinay has already filed a mercy petition. Mukesh and Akshay are yet to pursue the curative petition, " said Grover.

In response, advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the parents of the victim, said: "Hum kab tak wait karenge? (Untill when, will we wait?) The has already given seven days time which is also completed. They prefer not to take legal remedies."

She added that all the accused are "one by one killing time" and "that's their modus operandi".

After hearing all the parties in detail, the court issued a notice to all the convicts and has directed them to be present before the court on the next date of hearing.

The court will now take up the matter on December 13.

