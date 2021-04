Image Source : FILE PHOTO United Kingdom's Home Minister has approved the extradition of Nirav Modi.

United Kingdom's (UK) Home Minister has approved the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi to India, a CBI official informed on Friday. Nirav Modi is accused in Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud scam.

Nirav Modi, who is currently lodged in a UK prison, is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case since 2018.

