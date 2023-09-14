Antiviral against Nipah has arrived in Kerala: State government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI State government on Nipah virus

Nipah virus update: The monoclonal antibody required for the treatment of those infected by the Nipah virus has arrived in Kerala, the state government on Thursday said. State Health Minister Veena George informed that a meeting was held between the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day and now the monoclonal antibody has arrived.

She told reporters that the stability of the medicine, which is not clinically proven yet but is the only available antiviral treatment for Nipah virus infection, was discussed with a central expert committee. "Further steps or course of action would be decided by the expert committee," she said.

Caution needs to be exercised by people

Earlier in the day, in the state Assembly, the Minister said there was no need to be apprehensive about the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district, but caution needs to be exercised by people as they go about their daily activities. "There is no need for any apprehension. We can all together deal with the issue with caution," she said in a statement in the Assembly.

The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. On Wednesday, a 24-year old health worker became Kerala's fifth confirmed Nipah case since its recent outbreak. Of the three infected persons under treatment, the condition of a nine-year-old boy continues to remain critical.

All educational institutions in Kozhikode district were closed

Following the outbreak, all educational institutions in Kozhikode district were closed on Thursday and Friday. Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha announced this in a Facebook post and said educational institutions can arrange online classes on the two days for students. However, there will be no change in the university exams schedule, she added.

