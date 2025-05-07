Operation Sindoor: Nine terrorist hotbeds targeted in Pakistan, PoK by India | Full details of terror camps Operation Sindoor: India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.

New Delhi:

The armed forces of India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday (May 7), carrying out precision strikes on 'nine' terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), days after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people. A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Minister of Defence.

Check the summary on the list of nine targets taken by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan, PoK- Markaz Subhan Allah Bahawalpur, Markaz Taiba, Muridke, Sarjal / Tehra Kalan, Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Bhimber, Markaz Abbas, Kotli, Maskar Raheel Shahid, located in Kotli District, Shawai Nallah Cam in Muzaffarabad and Markaz Syedna Bilal.

Here are the complete details of hotbeds targeted by India in Pakistan-

Markaz Subhan Allah, Jaish-e-Mohammad Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan- This Markaz serves as the operational headquarter of JeM and is associated with terrorist plannings, including Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019. Perpetrators of Pulwama attack were trained at this camp. Established in the year 2000, Markaz Taiba is the ‘alma mater’ and the most important training centre of LeT located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. Sarjal/Tehra Kalan facility Jaish-e-Mohammad Shakargarh, District Narowal, Punjab, Pakistan- This is the main launching site of JeM for infiltration of terrorists into J&K. This facility is located inside the premises of a Primary Health Center in Tehra Kalan Village of Sarjal area so as to conceal its real purpose. Mehmoona Joya facility of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) is located near Kotli Bhutta Govt. Hospital in Head Marala area of Sialkot District of Punjab, Pakistan. The terror backers, Pak ISI have facilitated the setting up of such launch facilities along IB and LoC in Government buildings to hide/conceal terror infrastructure. Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala Lashkar-e-Taiba Bhimber District, PoJK- Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala is one of the important Markaz of LeT in PoJK and is used for infiltration of LeT terrorists and arms/ammunition into Poonch – Rajouri - Reasi sector. The Markaz is situated at outskirts of Barnala town on Kote Jamel road and is at a distance of 500 metres from Barnala town and 200 metre from Kote Jemel road. Markaz Saidna Hazrat Abbas Bin Abdul Mutalib (Markaz Abbas) of JeM is located in Mohalla Roli Dhara Bypass Road, Kotli, PoJK. This Markaz is located approximately. 02 km south-east of Kotli Military Camp. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Hizbul-Mujahideen Kotli, PoJK- Located at approx. 2.5 kms from Mahuli Puli (a bridge on Mahuli Nalla on Mirpur-Kotli road) in Kotli District, PoJK, Maskar Rahil Shahid is one of the oldest facilities of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). It is a secluded facility and accessible only via a kuchcha track. The camp is located in a hilly area and comprises barracks, four rooms being used for keeping arms & ammunition, an office and for residential purposes for terrorists. Shawai Nallah Camp is one of the most important camps of LeT and is used for the recruitment, registration and training of LeT cadres. This camp has been functional since early 2000. Markaz Syedna Bilal- Syedna Bilal Masjid is the main centre of JeM in PoJK, located opposite Red Fort, Muzaffarabad. This facility is used as a transit camp for JeM terrorists prior to their launching into J&K. At any point of time 50-100 cadres resides in this facility.

India launches 'Operation Sindoor'

MoD said that altogether, nine sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution. Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

According to the Ministry, these steps were taken in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government reiterated its commitment to hold those responsible accountable.

India targets JeM, LeT headquarters in Pakistan Punjab

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab.

India’s action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.