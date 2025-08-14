Nine IAF officers awarded Vir Chakra for daring strikes on Pakistani terror camps during Operation Sindoor The Indian Air Force successfully shot down at least six Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor to avenge the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The Vir Chakra, awarded for acts of exceptional bravery, is the nation's third-highest wartime gallantry honour.

New Delhi:

As many as nine Indian Air Force officers, including fighter pilots who carried out daring missions to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, have been awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry honour. These officers were lauded for their unmatched bravery, razor-sharp precision, and remarkable strategic skills in the heat of battle. The Indian Air Force officers who were honoured include Gp Capt Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Gp Capt Manish Arora, Gp Capt Animesh Patni, Gp Capt Kunal Kalra, Wg Cdr Joy Chandra, Sqn Ldr Sarthak Kumar, Sqn Ldr Siddhant Singh, Sqn Ldr Rizwan Malik and Flt Lt Aarshveer Singh Thakur.

Vayu Sena Medal to 26 IAF personnel

A total of 26 officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force have been honoured with the 'Vayu Sena Medal' (Gallantry), among them fighter pilots who carried out precision strikes on targets inside Pakistan, as well as personnel operating the S-400 and other air defence systems who successfully thwarted every attack planned by Pakistan on Indian territory.

Yudh Seva Medal for 13 officers

In addition, 13 other IAF officers have also been conferred with the 'Yudh Seva Medal' for their outstanding roles in executing the strikes and protecting Indian airspace. The distinguished list includes Air Vice Marshal Joseph Suares, AVM Prajual Singh and Air Commodore Ashok Raj Thakur.

Army officers receive 'Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal'

Meanwhile, two senior Indian Army officers were also conferred with the 'Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal', the nation's highest wartime distinguished service honour. According to Army officials, the list of gallantry awardees this year also features four Kirti Chakras, four Vir Chakras, and eight Shaurya Chakras.

ALSO READ: 16 BSF personnel awarded gallantry medals for Operation Sindoor on Independence Day | Check full list