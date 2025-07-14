Nimisha Priya case: SC told blood money is the only hope; Centre says doing whatever is 'utmost possible' Nimisha Priya case: After hearing submissions from both Priya's counsel and the AGI, the Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday, July 18. "The parties may apprise the Court on the next date about the status of the case," the bench stated in its order.

The central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that there is little it can do to secure the release or prevent the execution of Nimisha Priya, the Kerala nurse scheduled to be executed in Yemen on July 16.

Representing the Centre in the Supreme Court during the hearing of a last-minute plea for government intervention, Attorney General R Venkataramani said there is only so far India can go in the matter, and the government has already reached that limit.

There's nothing much the government can do: Centre

"There's nothing much the government can do. Looking at the sensitivity of Yemen, it's not diplomatically recognised. Blood money is a private negotiation," Venkataramani said.

After hearing submissions from both Priya's counsel and the AGI, the Supreme Court scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday, July 18. "The parties may apprise the Court on the next date about the status of the case," the bench stated in its order.

The Supreme Court heard the plea seeking directions to the Indian government to intervene and save Nimisha Priya, an Indian national facing the death penalty in a murder case in Yemen, through diplomatic negotiations.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the nurse's mother is in Yemen, but she is a domestic worker. "We are requesting the Centre to talk to the victim's family. The arrangement of funds depends on us. Today, the only possible way to avoid the death penalty is to convince the family," he said.

Justice Mehta said that this is a sensitive issue. But what will the court do here?

Supreme Court says Centre making all efforts to save Nimisha

The Supreme Court said that the government is making efforts and asked the AG to inform on Friday about whatever has been discussed. The AG said that we have no way of knowing what is actually happening. We are trying everything possible.

Justice Mehta said that the real reason for concern is how the incident happened. If she loses her life, it will be very sad. The AG said that this is not a case where the government can be asked to do anything else apart from this; it is very unfortunate. Justice Mehta said that the petitioner is only demanding talks.

The AG said that it may be a question of more money; we do not know. It seems that there is a kind of deadlock. The government is trying its best. Justice Nath asked the petitioner: What do you want from us now?

The senior counsel for the petitioner said that the local embassy officials go to the Yemen jail with the mother. Even well-meaning people can go there and talk. Anyone from the government can talk. This is the small thing we are demanding.

'Only option to save Nimisha is a blood money settlement'

Counsel for Priya informed the Supreme Court that the only remaining option to save her is through a blood money settlement—provided the family of the deceased is willing to accept it.

The Attorney General of India (AGI) stated that the Indian government is making every possible effort to help Priya. He further informed the court that talks are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor handling Priya's case, to secure a suspension of the execution order until negotiations can be pursued.

However, the AGI admitted that the Indian government's ability to intervene is limited, describing it as "a very complex issue", adding, "There's no way we can know what's happening [in Yemen]."

During the hearing, Justice Sandeep Mehta expressed deep concern and remarked that it would be very unfortunate if Priya were to lose her life.

Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on Nimisha

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene in the matter related to Nimisha Priya facing the death penalty in Yemen.

This comes amid reports of a 37-year-old Indian nurse from Kerala scheduled to be executed on July 16. The trial court convicted her of killing the Yemeni national, a decision that the country's Supreme Judicial Council upheld in November 2023.

"Kindly find enclosed my letter dated March 24, 2025, to the Union Minister for External Affairs. It is learnt from the Media that the execution of Smt. Nimisha Priya Tomy Thomas has been fixed for July 16, 2025. Considering the fact that this is a case deserving sympathy, I appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister to take up the matter and intervene with the authorities concerned to save the life of Nimisha Priya," the letter said.

