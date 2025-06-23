Nilambur by-election results: UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath leads in Kerala's assembly bypoll Counting is underway in the Nilambur Assembly byelection in Kerala, where UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath has taken a strong lead. As of the eighth round, Shoukath has secured 28,345 votes, leading LDF’s M Swaraj by over 5,300 votes.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has taken a strong early lead in the high-profile Nilambur byelection, with counting of votes currently underway at the Chungathara Marthoma Higher Secondary School in Malappuram district. The counting centre is under tight security, and visuals from the site showed anxious party workers and supporters gathering outside.

Here are the latest updates in the Nilambur bypoll result:

After the 13th round of counting, UDF candidate A Shoukath has taken a lead of 11,000 votes. He has so far secured 69,932 votes, followed by LDF’s M Swaraj, who has received 59,140 votes. Former MLA P V Anvar, contesting as an independent this time, has polled 17,873 votes, while NDA candidate Mohan George has secured 7,592 votes. The Nilambur seat, which had slipped from the UDF's grasp in 2016, now appears to be heading back to the alliance.

According to the Election Commission's website, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is leading in Kerala's Nilambur by 6,931 votes after 11 rounds of counting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's candidate Mohan George has so far received only around 2,500 votes, trailing far behind the top contenders.

, leading by over 5,300 votes against , according to official updates. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA’s candidate Mohan George has so far received only around 2,500 votes, trailing far behind the top contenders.

Early trends favour UDF

Counting began at 8 am, starting with postal ballots, followed by electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 8:10 am.

A total of 19 rounds are scheduled, with counting spread across 263 polling booths.

By the second round, Shoukath had already established a lead of over 1,200 votes, with the UDF ahead in 10 out of 14 booths counted in that phase.

Significance of the contest

The byelection was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA P V Anvar, and has evolved into a major political showdown between Kerala’s ruling LDF and the opposition UDF.

Nilambur, often considered a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key UDF ally, was closely watched as a mid-term litmus test for the LDF government, now in its fourth year. A UDF victory here would significantly boost the Congress-led alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Counting underway in five assembly seats across four states

The results of by-elections to five assembly constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab will be declared today (June 23), with counting of votes underway under tight security. Polling for these seats was held on June 19.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal, and Punjab, while resignations triggered elections in two constituencies—one each in Kerala and Gujarat.

Among the five segments, Nilambur in Kerala recorded the highest voter turnout at 75.27%, while Ludhiana West in Punjab saw the lowest at 51.33%.

Other constituencies reported the following turnouts:

Kadi (Gujarat): 57.91% Visavadar (Gujarat): 56.89% Kaliganj (West Bengal): 73.36%

Final results are expected later today as vote counting proceeds in all five states.

