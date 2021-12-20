Monday, December 20, 2021
     
Gujarat govt extends night curfew in THESE cities till December 31

The move comes amid Omicron cases surfacing in the state. On Sunday, Gujarat reported 4 new Omicron cases, taking the state's tally to 11.

Poorva Joshi
Ahmedabad Updated on: December 20, 2021 17:54 IST
The Gujarat government on Monday announced that the night curfew in the state will be extended till December 1. This extension will be applicable in 8 major cities from 1 am to 5 am. The cities are Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

The move comes amid Omicron cases surfacing in the state. On Sunday, Gujarat reported 4 new Omicron cases, taking the state's tally to 11. 

The NRI (non-resident Indian) had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after his arrival from the UK on December 15, a health department official said.

Earlier, the government had extended the curfew till December 10. 

Earlier, Gujarat had announced that passengers from countries categorized as `at risk' by the Union Health Ministry will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival in the state if they are not fully vaccinated.

Also Read: Covid-induced night curfew ends in Uttar Pradesh

 

