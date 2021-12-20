Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat govt extends night curfew in THESE cities till December 31

The Gujarat government on Monday announced that the night curfew in the state will be extended till December 1. This extension will be applicable in 8 major cities from 1 am to 5 am. The cities are Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

The move comes amid Omicron cases surfacing in the state. On Sunday, Gujarat reported 4 new Omicron cases, taking the state's tally to 11.

The NRI (non-resident Indian) had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after his arrival from the UK on December 15, a health department official said.

Earlier, Gujarat had announced that passengers from countries categorized as `at risk' by the Union Health Ministry will have to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival in the state if they are not fully vaccinated.

