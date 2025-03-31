Advertisement
IFS officer Nidhi Tewari appointed as private secretary to PM Narendra Modi

Nidhi Tewari has been serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since November 2022.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Nidhi Tewari, a 2014 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, currently serving as deputy secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has now been appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Tewari.

Tewari has been serving as Deputy Secretary in the PMO since November 2022. The memorandum stated that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment with immediate effect.

