NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed the supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, against Tahawwur Hussain Rana in connection with the case linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The court is likely to consider the supplementary chargesheet on August 13.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by David Coleman Headley, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, and other members of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of India.

What does NIA include in the supplementary chargesheet?

The supplementary chargesheet includes documentation related to Rana's extradition and additional evidence gathered by the NIA since the original chargesheet was filed in 2011. "The supplementary chargesheet pertains to the submission of documents regarding the extradition of accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana and additional evidence collected by NIA," the agency said in a statement.

In compliance with the court's June 6 order, the NIA has also submitted a compliance report under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regarding the supply of relevant documents related to the earlier chargesheet filed in 2011.

Tahawwur Rana's judicial custody extended till August 13

On Wednesday, a Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana till August 13. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court had last month extended his judicial custody till July 9. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order after Rana was produced before it through video conference after expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. The judge, meanwhile, sought a status report from Tihar by June 9 on the health condition of Rana, after his lawyer raised concerns about his well-being.

Know all about Tahawwur Rana

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

