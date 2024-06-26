NIA declares Rs 10 lakh cash reward each for arrest of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, his aide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goldy Brar and Goldy Rajpura

Chandigarh Extortion and Firing Case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday spread its dragnet further in search of designated Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and another accused wanted in a case of extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh, with the declaration of a cash reward for their arrest.

The agency has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any information leading to the apprehension or arrest of either of the two men. The agency further stated that the identity of the informant would be kept a secret.

Terrorists wanted in extortion and firing case

According to the NIA statement, the two accused are wanted in the case related to firing at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on March 8, 2024.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act against accused Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, son of Shamsher Singh, a resident of Adesh Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib City, Punjab, and accused Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon alias Goldy Rajpura, son of Sukhjinder Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Rajpura, Punjab, it said.

NIA shares numbers/email IDs

Information with regard to the duo can be shared at the NIA headquarters telephone number 011-24368800, WhatsApp/ Telegram: +91-8585931100 and through email ID: do.nia@gov.in

Inputs can also be shared at telephone number: 0172-2682900, 2682901, WhatsApp/Telegram number: 7743002947 and email ID: info-chd.nia@gov.in of the probe agency's Chandigarh branch office, the statement said.

Also Read: NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader murder case in Punjab

Also Read: NIA files chargesheet against four people in 2023 ULFA(I) attack on Army camp in Assam