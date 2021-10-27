NIA court verdict in 2013 serial blasts during Narendra Modi's rally in Patna likely today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Security officials inspect at Patna's Gandhi Maidan after series of blasts during Modi's rally in 2013

A special NIA court is likely to pronounce its verdict in the 2013 Gandhi Maidan serial blasts case in Patna. The blasts rocked the state capital's historic ground which was the venue of then BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Modi had gone to Patna to address a 'Hunkar' rally at the Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013. Just ahead of the rally, a series of blasts here claimed six lives and injured over 90. Modi, however, went ahead with the rally. He condemned the blasts and appealed for calm.

Hours before the explosions at Gandhi Maidan, a crude bomb went off in a newly constructed toilet at the Patna railway station.

The NIA took up the case on November 6, 2013. It filed a charge sheet against the 11 accused in August 2014. Nine Indian Mujahideen (IM) suspects and a Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) suspect were accused in the case.

According to the agency, the accused had planned the Patna blasts after they failed to get close to Narendra Modi at previous rallies in New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

