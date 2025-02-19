NIA conducts searches in three states to probe Nepal-linked fake Indian currency racket Multiple locations were searched in three states in connection with a 2024 case of seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in Bihar.

Fake Indian currency racket: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches in multiple locations in three states to probe a fake Indian currency racket being operated from Nepal, according to an official statement.

The searches were conducted as part of the NIA's investigation into a case registered last year concerning the seizure of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in Bihar.

Searches in Bijar, J-K, Telangana

The NIA said that extensive searches were carried out at five locations in Bihar and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana as part of investigations into a fake currency racket. The racket was allegedly operated by the accused and suspects from Nepal using cryptocurrency. "NIA teams conducted searches at the premises of the suspects in Patna, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur and Motihari districts of Bihar, Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, and in Hyderabad, Telangana," it said.

"Cash amounting to Rs 1,49,400, along with digital devices including pen drives, mobile phones, SIM cards etc., was seized during the searches. The team also recovered several incriminating documents," the statement said.

What is the case?

The case pertains to the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 1.95 lakh from three accused— Md Nazar Saddam (Bhagalpur), Md Waris (Bhojpur), and Zakir Hussain (Patna).

The trio was arrested by local police on September 5, 2024. Subsequently, another accused, Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz, was arrested from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA took over the case from Bihar Police in December 2024 and continues its investigation.

(With PTI inputs)