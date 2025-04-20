NIA chargesheets three more accused in firing case linked with Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla Neemrana hotel firing case: The NIA filed its second supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, naming Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav and Deepak under the UAPA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more accused in the Neemrana hotel firing case, linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, the agency said on Sunday.

The agency filed its second supplementary chargesheet on Saturday before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, naming Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav and Deepak under sections 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

NIA has chargesheeted six accused so far

With this, the NIA has, so far, chargesheeted a total of six accused in the case, relating to the conspiracy involving Dalla and others.

Three other accused, identified as Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale, were chargesheeted by NIA last month.

Rajasthan Police had originally chargesheeted seven others persons and had arrested a total of eight accused in the case, which was later taken over by the NIA.

Who is Arsh Dalla?

Arsh Dalla is a designated terrorist under the UAPA and is involved in multiple cases of targeted killings, extortion, and terror-related activities. After Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination in 2023, Dalla took over the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF) and became one of India's most wanted terrorists.

He has been declared a "proclaimed offender" and is linked to over 50 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, terrorism, and terror financing. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in May 2022, and he was officially designated an "individual terrorist" in January 2023.

Currently, Arsh Dalla is believed to be residing in Canada with his wife.

