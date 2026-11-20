The National Investigation Agency (NIA) can investigate the attack on Indian pilot Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai aircraft if Indian interests and an Indian citizen are involved, NIA Director General Sadanand Date has said. He clarified that taking up such a case would be well within the boundaries of the law, even though the incident occurred outside India.

Date also confirmed that the agency has sent Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) requests to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is awaiting a response. The requests are part of the NIA's efforts to take forward its investigation into the September 30 cockpit attack on Machchhar during a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight.

NIA seeks UAE assistance in Smit Machchhar case

The NIA's investigation follows the Centre's decision to hand over the case to the federal agency to examine the possibility of a larger conspiracy. The agency registered a case under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after Machchhar, an Indian national, was attacked during the flight.

An MLAT request is a formal mechanism through which one country seeks legal assistance from another in criminal investigations. Such requests can help authorities obtain evidence and other assistance across international borders. The NIA is now waiting for the UAE's response as it pursues the case.

What happened aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

The incident took place on September 30 aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers and six crew members. The aircraft was flying near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border when the Omani first officer allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit.

According to details recorded in the FIR, the aircraft plunged rapidly and turned back towards Saudi airspace during the incident. Machchhar suffered deep cuts to his head and hands but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the attacker. Other pilots aboard the aircraft subsequently took control and landed it safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia. The first officer was arrested by Saudi authorities.

UAE probe into alleged attempt to crash aircraft

The UAE also launched an investigation into the incident. Its Attorney General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, described it as an attempted terrorist act, saying the first officer had allegedly attacked Machchhar with a cockpit crash axe and tried to seize control of the aircraft.

In a subsequent update, UAE prosecutors said the suspect had allegedly planned to crash the aircraft into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Investigators said he had taken two earlier flights to familiarise himself with the route and airport. The suspect reportedly confessed to the plan, but authorities said the investigation would continue to examine the evidence and whether anyone else was involved.

The NIA's probe will examine the attack on the Indian pilot and whether it was part of a wider conspiracy.

(With inputs from ANI)

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