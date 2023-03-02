Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
  4. NIA attaches property of Pakistan based J&K terrorist Mushtaq Zargar, founder of Al-Umar terror group

Zargar was earlier associated with Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front and was responsible for several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has close association with other terror outfits such, as Al-Qaeda and JeM.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Updated on: March 02, 2023 13:04 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). NIA attaches property of Pakistan-based J&K terrorist Mushtaq Zargar, founder of Al-Umar terror group.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today (March 2) attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar founder of Al-Umar Mujahideen terror group in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Union home ministry (MHA) declared Zargar a terrorist under the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA), sleuths of NIA assisted by the local police and the CRPF attached the house of Al-Umar founder, Zargar in Ganai Mohalla of Nowhatta area in Srinagar city.

Know more about Mushtaq Zargar:

Zargar was arrested on May 15, 1992 and later released in 1999, along with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief, Masood Azhar and Sheikh Omar.

Three of them were exchanged for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999. The flight going to Kathmandu was hijacked and flown to Kandahar in Afghanistan. To secure the safe release of the passengers and crew, these three were exchanged in Kandahar.

