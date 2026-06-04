NIA arrests two accused in Malda pre-poll SIR-related violence cases

New Delhi:

Continuing with its investigation into the dozen cases registered in connection with the Malda pre-poll SIR-related mob blockades, violence, and detention of judicial officers, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused persons in two separate cases.



The accused, identified as Maulana Imran Ali and Rinku SK, have been taken into custody over illegal detention of judicial officers, blockade of a National Highway, disruption of law and order, and attacks on police personnel engaged in official duty during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in the Malda district of West Bengal.

NIA registered 12 cases

NIA has registered a total of 12 cases in connection with the Malda violence and protests, and has already filed chargesheets in four of these cases. The arrests made today are in cases separate from those four. A total of 35 accused are currently in judicial custody in connection with the Malda violence, with investigation continuing in all 12 cases.



Imran and Rinku were apprehended following searches by NIA teams as part of the agency’s investigation into the Malda violence. NIA found that the duo had participated actively in the unlawful assemblies that resorted to violence, intimidation, and obstruction during the SIR exercise.

Accused was part of mobs that attacked police personnel

The accused had also played an active role as part of the mobs that had attacked police personnel deployed on law and order duty during these protests, leading to injuries to several cops, NIA has found. One such mob attack had also caused grievous injuries to the driver of a police bus, who lost control of the vehicle after being hit on his head with a stone.



NIA, which had launched an investigation in these cases on the directives of the Supreme Court, which took suo moto cognizance of April’s violence in Malda, is continuing with its efforts to identify others involved in various incidents and to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the violence.

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