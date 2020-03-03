NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men

Two arrests have been made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in relation to the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF officials in 2019. NIA on Tuesday arrested a man and his daughter and flown them to Jammu to seek custody.

The duo, identified as Peer Tariq and his daughter Insha, officials said.

The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019 incident, in which Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar rammed his car into a CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel.

The last video of Adil, which was released by the Jaish-e-Mohammed from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at their residence at Hadkipora in Pulwama of South Kashmir.

(With Inputs from PTI)