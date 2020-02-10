NHRC notice to UP govt over 'atrocities' on anti-CAA protesters

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP), on a complaint filed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over alleged police atrocities during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the state. The commission has given six weeks time to the UP government to reply to its notice.

"NHRC finds appropriate to direct issuance of notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police UP, calling for detailed and specific reports within six weeks on the allegation mentioned in the complaint," said the letter issued to the UP government on January 29.

"Looking into the gravity and sensitivity of the matter the commission expects that the requisite report shall be sent within the stipulated time without any delay ' said an NHRC statement.

Priyanka Gandhi had moved the NHRC on January 27 accompanied by Rahul Gandhi that police allegedly used brutal force to crush the anti-CAA stir, that has claimed over 22 lives.

The Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had submitted a 538-page memorandum along with 'proof' to the NHRC against the UP Police's 'brutality' against the anti-citizenship law protesters and urged a probe into such cases.

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "A delegation of Congress leaders presented the NHRC with evidence of atrocities against citizens of Uttar Pradesh by the state government, which has gone to war against its own people. The NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India and the constitutional rights of our citizens. The photographs have also been given along with CDs, there were 23 deaths but no FIR had been registered against the police."

Priyanka Gandhi had visited many victims and their families in western UP, which was the worst hit by the violence which broke out in December last year.

She visited Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Lucknow to meet those at the receiving end of the violence and also joined protesters on a dharna at India Gate here to express solidarity with them. The party also held a symbolic protest at Rajghat.

At least two dozen persons were killed in alleged police firing in Bijnor, Meerut, Kanpur, Firozabad and other places during the protests.

