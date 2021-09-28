NHRC notice to the Delhi govt over increasing incidents of violence among Tihar jail inmates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NHRC, India Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging increasing incidents of violence among inmates in Tihar Jail of Delhi.

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging increasing incidents of violence among inmates in Tihar Jail of Delhi. Reportedly, in yet another incident of inmate clash inside the prison, a 25-year-old prisoner was beaten up by another on 22 September 2021, which is the sixth incident in this month alone.

The Commission has observed that the contents of media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations of the prisoners in the custody of the state. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DG, Prisons, Govt of NCT of Delhi calling for a detailed report with four weeks, including steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue of violence in Tihar jail.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has noted that such incidents of violence inside the jail indicate negligence by the prison authorities resulting into gross violation of human rights of the inmates in custody of the state.

According to the media report, carried on 24 September, 2021, the latest victim of violence in the Tihar jail told during investigation that he was first abused and beaten up by another inmate. The same day a Head Matron was injured during a scuffle with an inmate. Reportedly, about thirty inmates have been injured during September this year due to clashes in the jail.

