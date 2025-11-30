NHRC cracks down: States ordered to scrap unsafe 'sleeper buses' after deadly fire incidents CIRT Pune's November 3 report, stemming from Rajasthan Transport's October 18 investigation, pinpointed non-compliance with Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), including faulty construction that flouts AIS:119 sleeper standards.

New Delhi:

Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo directed all state Chief Secretaries on Saturday (November 29) to immediately remove sleeper coach buses violating safety norms, following complaints of design flaws causing mid-journey fires and preventable deaths breaching Article 21 rights.​ The complaint referred to recent incidents where passenger buses caught fire mid-journey, leading to preventable deaths.

The NHRC in a letter stated, " The complainant alleged that a recurring and fatal flaw in the design of public transport buses is endangering the lives of passengers. Specifically, the driver's cabin in certain buses is completely separated from the passenger compartment, which prevents timely detection of fires and communication during emergencies. The complaint refers to recent incidents where passenger buses caught fire mid-journey, leading to preventable deaths. The complainant asserts that this constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and highlights systemic negligence by vehicle manufacturers and approving authorities. The complaint seeks urgent intervention to mandate safety design improvements, fix accountability, and ensure compensation to affected victims and families."

Fatal design flaw: Isolated cabs block fire alerts

The complaint spotlighted buses with fully separated driver cabins from passenger areas, hindering fire detection and emergency communication, labeling it systemic negligence by manufacturers and approvers amid recent infernos. CIRT Pune's November 3 report on Rajasthan's October 18 probe confirmed CMVR violations like improper body construction, communicated to state transport.​

The Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, presided by Priyank Kanoongo, Member, took cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter.

"The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), Govt. of India, New Delhi and the Director, Central Institute of Road Transport, Pune, Maharashtra, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission. A copy of the complaint is attached herewith," the letter further added.

Strict AIS standards mandate exits, no partitions, fire systems

MORTH enforces AIS:052 for bus bodies and AIS:119 for sleepers—banning driver partition doors, requiring 4 emergency exits (≤12m buses) or 5 (>12m), plus mandatory Fire Detection & Suppression Systems since 2019. Delhi Transport Minister reviewed DTC fires (CNG, electric buses) November 24, signaling nationwide urgency.​

NHRC sues MoRTH, CIRT for urgent compliance report

Under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, Kanoongo's bench issued notices to MoRTH Secretary and CIRT Director, demanding inquiry and Action Taken Report within two weeks. Relief seeks design fixes, accountability, and victim compensation amid calls for fitness certificate overhauls.​