Neyyattinkara Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 140 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Neyyattinkara is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). K Ansalan, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated R.selvaraj of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 14262 votes.

Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Dr. Shashi Tharoor won the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary seat by defeating Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 16077 votes.

Neyyattinkara Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 186688 voters in the Neyyattinkara constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 90644 were male in Neyyattinkara and 96042 were female voters. There were two voters who belonged to the third gender. 5322 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Neyyattinkara in 2021 was 854 (823 men and 31 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Neyyattinkara constituency was 177793. Out of this, 85905 were male and 91888 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 1344 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Neyyattinkara in 2016 was 1144 (830 men and 314 women).

Neyyattinkara Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate K Ansalan won the Neyyattinkara seat with a margin of 14262 votes (10.24%). He was polled 65497 votes with a vote share of 47.02%. He defeated Congress candidate Selvaraj. R, who got 51235 votes with a vote share of 36.78%. BJP candidate Chenkal S. Rajasekharan stood third with 21009 votes (15.08%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate K Ansalan won the Neyyattinkara seat with a margin of 9543 votes (7.09%). He was polled 63559 votes with a vote share of 47.20%. Congress candidate R Selvaraj got 54016 votes (40.12%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate PK Punchakkari Surendran stood third with 15531 votes (11.53%).

Neyyattinkara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: K Ansalan (CPM)

2011: R Selvaraj (CPM)

2006: VJ Thankappan (CPI-M)

2001: Thampanoor Ravi (INC)

1996: Thampanoor Ravi (INC)

1991: Thampanoor Ravi (INC)

1987: SR Thankaraj (JNP)

1982: SR Thankaraj (JNP)

1980: R Sundaresan Nair (IND)

1977: R Sundaresan Nair (IND)

1970: R Para Meswaran Pillai (CPM )

Neyyattinkara Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Neyyattinkara Assembly constituency was 139291 (74.27%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 134645 (76.25%).