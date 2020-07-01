Boiler explodes at Neyveli Lignite plant in Cuddalore, 17 injured, 5 dead

Image Source : NEYVELI LIGNITE PLANT WEBSITE Boiler explodes at Neyveli Lignite plant in Cuddalore.

An explosion has occurred at a boiler in stage of the Neyveli lignite plant, Tamil Nadu. As per initial reports, at least 17 people have been injured while 5 have died. The injured have been shifted to NLC lignite hospital.

Meanwhile, a number of workers are also feared trapped. The mishap occured at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.

"Two men died on the spot. Some workers are feared trapped and 16 others have sustained injuries," the official told PTI adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital in Chennai.

(With inputs from PTI)

