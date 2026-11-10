'Next target is to finish Dimagi Naxals': Kiren Rijiju counters Rahul Gandhi over open debate dare to PM Modi

Hitting back at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his open debate challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Monday that the Centre's next aim would be to finish the 'dimagi Naxal' in the country.

Rijiju recalled how former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had once described Naxalism and Leftwing Extremism as the greatest threat India faces, as he targeted Gandhi. He also said the Congress leader must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi finishing the Naxalites in the country.

"Rahul ji, thank Modi ji for eliminating the Armed Maoists. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji had famously described Left-Wing Extremism and Naxalism as "The single biggest internal security threat" to India. Next target is to finish Dimagi Naxals," Rijiju, who is also the Minister of Minority Affairs, said on X.

JD(U) hits out at Gandhi

The Janata Dal (United), a key coalition member of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also questioned Gandhi's open debate challenge to PM Modi, with party's working president Sanjay Kumar Jha terming it as "ridiculous".

Jha, a Rajya Sabha member, said Gandhi has adopted a "hit and run" strategy, and is avoiding a debate on the floor of the Parliament.

"The BJP has already said that he may debate whichever issue he wants on the Parliament floor. But when Parliament is in session, the leader of the opposition is seldom seen participating in a debate. He has been indulging in hit-and-run. He levels a charge and runs away. He must realise this is not a WWE wrestling match," Jha told reporters.

Rahul's open debate dare to PM Modi

Gandhi has repeatedly dared PM Modi to an open debate challenge over his accusations that the opposition has sorted assistance from foreign powers. In response, Gandhi has alleged that PM Modi has sought "foreign help" to remain in power.

On Monday, he also questioned PM Modi's "Dimagi Naxals" remarks while addressing CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, saying the prime minister must decide the time and date for his open debate dare.

"My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place. My guarantee: after the debate, the PM won't have the guts to stand in front of a single jawan again," Gandhi said on X.

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