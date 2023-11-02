NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to judicial custody till Dec 1

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR department head Amit Chakravarty was sent to judicial custody by Delhi court till December 1 in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur sent both the accused to jail after they were produced before the court on expiry of their custodial interrogation by Delhi Police.

Newsclick Row: Police custody ends today

Earlier on October 25, a Delhi court sent the duo to police custody till November 2. The accused were produced in the court on the expiry of their 15-day judicial custody granted by it earlier. The police had requested the court on October 10 to send the accused persons to jail and had submitted that the agency could ask for their further custodial interrogation later.

The police told the judge that it wanted to confront the accused with some protected witnesses and also some devices which were examined and the data that has been extracted. Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana, appearing for Purkayastha, opposed the police remand plea claiming that there was no new ground in the application.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on October 3.

What is the case?

According to the FIR, a large amount of funds to the news portal came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country. It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states on October 3 on the suspects named in the FIR and those that surfaced in the analysis of data, police said.

