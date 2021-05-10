Breaking News, Latest Updates May 10 | LIVE

Monday, May 10, 2021
     
As India grapples with the savage second wave of coronavirus, authorities have a herculean task in hands to break the chain of the deadly infection and save people's lives. Stay tuned to India TV for commendable stories of India's war against the pandemic.

New Delhi Published on: May 10, 2021 6:06 IST
On Sunday, India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 percent.

  • May 10, 2021 6:11 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    SP Leader Azam Khan, son shifted to Medanta Hospital from Sitapur Jail

  • May 10, 2021 6:09 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    4 oxygen concentrators arrive in India from Indonesia

  • May 10, 2021 6:08 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    SC to hear suo moto case related to COVID 19 pandemic today

