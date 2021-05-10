Breaking News, Latest Updates May 10 | LIVE

On Sunday, India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 percent.
