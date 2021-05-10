Breaking News, Latest Updates May 10 | LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News, Ltest Updates | LIVE

On Sunday, India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 percent.

As India grapples with the savage second wave of coronavirus, authorities have a herculean task in hand to break the chain of the deadly infection and save people's lives. Stay tuned to India TV for commendable stories of India's war against the pandemic.

Latest India News