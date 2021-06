Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign that will commence from today. "We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated", he said.