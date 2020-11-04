Image Source : FILE PHOTO News Broadcasters Association condemns arrest of Arnab Goswami

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, by the Raigarh Police.

"NBA is dismayed in the manner in which he was arrested. Even though NBA does not agree with his type of journalism, we denounce retaliatory action, if any by the authorities against a media editor. Media is not above the law but due process must be followed," it said in a statement.

The NBA also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that Arnab Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not misused for vendetta.

According to a PTI report, Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior designer in 2018. A team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his Lower Parel house in the morning.

Arnab Goswami under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), and 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. "This (arrest) pertains to the 2018 case of a man and his mother committing suicide. We have evidence (against Goswami)," police told PTI.

The News Broadcasters Association represents the private television news and current affairs broadcasters.

