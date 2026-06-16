Newlywed woman from Delhi found dead in homestay room in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, probe underway

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) :

A 27-year-old IT professional from Delhi was found dead at a homestay in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. Identified as P Radha Gayatri, the woman who worked with an IT firm in Gurugram and lived in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar East. The woman was on a trip with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, who also works in the IT sector but in Pune. Police added that Gayatri and her husband reached the Kiana Homestay at Tipridhar (also referred to as Tipri Dhar) late on the night of June 14 after travelling from Delhi to Rishikesh the previous day.

The Mussoorie Police Station received information via the control room regarding a couple staying at 'Kiyana Homestay' (Tipridhar, on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road); the woman was reported to be in critical condition and unresponsive. Upon receiving the information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mussoorie, accompanied by a police team, immediately rushed to the scene, and a '108' ambulance was also summoned.

Rakesh Kumar, the pharmacist present in the ambulance, examined the woman and declared her dead.Inquiries at the scene revealed the deceased's identity as P. Radha Gayatri (27), wife of Saumya Sricharan. Her address was listed as Master Block, Madhuban Road, near Chadar Villa, Shakarpur (East Delhi), with a current address at D-2, Tower-13, Kidwai Nagar East, Delhi.

Deceased had arrived in Rishikesh from Delhi with her husband

She had arrived in Rishikesh from Delhi with her husband, Saumya Sricharan on June 13, 2026, and had checked into the homestay around 11:30 PM on June 14, 2026. The couple consumed alcohol during the night and went to sleep in a room named "Bliss" around 3:30 AM.

Her husband stated that upon waking up in the morning, he found blood and urine discharge coming from his wife's body. The Dehradun Field Unit and the Executive Magistrate/Naib Tehsildar of Mussoorie were summoned to the scene for the inquest proceedings.

Field Unit inspected the room, conducted videography

The Field Unit inspected the room, conducted videography and photography, and collected necessary forensic samples; the deceased was found lying naked on the floor, and blood was found spread on the bedsheet.

Two empty liquor bottles and other food items were also found in the room. The husband confirmed that the couple had consumed alcohol during the night. The couple was married on November 8, 2025, and both were employed by IT companies; the husband worked in Pune, while the wife was employed in Gurugram.

Inquest proceedings were conducted by Executive Magistrate

The inquest proceedings were conducted by Executive Magistrate/Naib Tehsildar Mansoori. The body was sent to Coronation Hospital, Dehradun, for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.

A request has been made for the post-mortem to be performed by a panel of doctors and recorded on video. Upon receiving news of the incident, the deceased's in-laws arrived at the scene. Her parents have also been informed and are expected to arrive from Visakhapatnam late at night. Both families are originally from Visakhapatnam. Necessary legal proceedings regarding the matter are underway.

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Reported by Jitendra