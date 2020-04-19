Image Source : AP Newly born among 4 of PGI employee's family test coronavirus positive

Four family members, including a newly born, of a sanitation employee of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) here were the four new coronavirus cases from Punjab's Mohali district on Sunday, an official said. With this the total number of cases in Mohali district rose to 61.

The hospital employee recently tested positive. His 26-year-old wife, his month-old daughter, his 60-year-old mother and a 19-year-old man also tested positive.

"Four more of the immediate family of PGI employee from Nayagaon (of CD ward who tested positive on 17.04.20 and is in PGI isolation since), also test positive,a Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan informed in a tweet.

He said the district has reported 61 positive cases with 53 active ones. Six patients were cured and two died.

The sanitation worker was the second PGI employee who has been diagnosed positive.

The Deputy Commissioner on Saturday said Mohali would not be relaxing the curfew on April 20 since the district has the highest number of cases in the state and not reached the stage of no new cases in 14 days.

"Opening up would imply a large population who work or reside in tricity moving to and fro in surrounding areas," he added.

The four new cases take Punjab's tally up to 219, with 16 deaths.

In a major step in COVID-19 battle, the Punjab government has strictly banned any activity inside the containment zones even as it authorised District Magistrates to exercise due diligence in regulating the timings of various establishments, including industries and other permitted activity, depending upon the local requirements and norms of social distancing.

It was decided the state will follow complete curfew till May 3 and the prevailing practice of requiring a curfew pass for movement during curfew would continue.

