Shocking! Dead bodies of 7 newborns found bottled inside a drain in Karnataka's Belagavi

Newborns found dead: In a shocking and heartbreaking incident, the dead bodies of at least 7 newborns were found bottled inside drainage in Karnataka's Belagavi, reported news agency ANI. The incident was reported in Mudalagi town as a case was registered with the local police station. The fetuses were 5 months old and had undergone a fetal sex detection, said District Health Officer (DHO) Mahesh Koni.

Further details are awaited.

