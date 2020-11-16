Monday, November 16, 2020
     
  4. WATCH: Newborn child kidnapped from govt hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

India TV News Desk
Indore Published on: November 16, 2020 22:33 IST
A newborn child was stolen by a woman from the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 15th November. According to the police, the woman claiming to ba a nurse had told the child's grandmother that his his heartbeat is erratic and he needs to be taken for a check-up. 

The CCTV footage shows an unidentified woman walking away the newborn. the footage also shows that the accused was accompanied by another woman.

"The woman had told the child's grandmother that his heartbeat is erratic and he needs to be taken for a check-up. Grandmother accompanied her but the woman slipped away on the pretext of check-up. CCTV footage being scrutinised. Investigation is on,"  Vijay Khatri, SP Indore (E) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, the boy was born around 5 am on Sunday and was kidnapped around 6 pm the same day.

"It appears that the woman knows well the premises of the MYH hospital," he said, adding that a search has been launched by the police.

A case has been registered under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

