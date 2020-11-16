Image Source : VIDEO GRAB WATCH: Newborn child kidnapped from govt hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

A newborn child was stolen by a woman from the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on 15th November. According to the police, the woman claiming to ba a nurse had told the child's grandmother that his his heartbeat is erratic and he needs to be taken for a check-up.

The CCTV footage shows an unidentified woman walking away the newborn. the footage also shows that the accused was accompanied by another woman.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A newborn child was allegedly stolen by a woman from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on 15th November. An FIR has been registered. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/3sjJ6ueQQq — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

"The woman had told the child's grandmother that his heartbeat is erratic and he needs to be taken for a check-up. Grandmother accompanied her but the woman slipped away on the pretext of check-up. CCTV footage being scrutinised. Investigation is on," Vijay Khatri, SP Indore (E) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to reports, the boy was born around 5 am on Sunday and was kidnapped around 6 pm the same day.

"It appears that the woman knows well the premises of the MYH hospital," he said, adding that a search has been launched by the police.

A case has been registered under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

