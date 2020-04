Militants attack at CRPF, Police Joint camp in Newa Pulwama

Militants attacked at CRPF and Police Joint camp in Newa area of South Kashmir's Pulwama, on Friday in which one CRPF jawan reportedly got injured. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the militants.

No militant organization has claimed responsibility yet.

This is a developing story...

