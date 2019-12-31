Making plans for New Year's eve? Here are 7 'dangerous' New Year scams you need to be aware of!

New Year 2020 is here and many of us are planning to party the night away and celebrate the new year eve with your loved ones. However, all party-goers are being warned to aware of fraudsters who try to dupe people during the eve. From cheap 'fake' New year's eve parties to fake flight tickets/vacation offers.

Here are 7 'dangerous' New Year scams you need to be aware of:

Cheap 'fake' tickets to New Year’s Eve parties

If you wish to book tickets to a New Year’s Eve party then you need to be sure that you are booking it from official websites and verify the party's existence. Fake parties are a very common scam during the biggest nights out of the year. Several times, people book tickets at affordable rates online in advance or lure with attractive offers. In fact, sometimes fake tickets to popular events are also sold online.

New Year Lucky draw scams:

When you visit a place for partying and you are asked for feedback. Those data are misused by some fraudsters who send you lucky draw winner messages. You may receive a message like “thanks for partying with us. You have won a new car or bike as part of our lucky draw.” If you call the contact number given below to claim your gift, the fraudster (who will claim to be executive) will tell you to deposit the tax amount or some fee to claim your gift.

Fake flight tickets and vacation offers:

Like fake eve parties, hotels, there are many websites that offer fake flight tickets at so-called discounted rates or attractive offers. You need to always verify the flights with the official websites and even vacation offers with the travel agency before booking to avoid getting scammed.

Online delivery of alcohol:

If you want to get home delivery of alcohol, then don't search for phone numbers on Google. These liquor shops number are mostly fake. If you will call the number, the fraudster will ask you to send advance money via a wallet or other online modes and will note your address. However, the delivery never happens.

UPI payments or QR code scams

While paying a bill or booking a place for New Year's Eve party, always double-check the amount that is requested by the service provider when you pay via UPI, especially for QR code. With the increase in UPI payments related scam exercise caution and always know that an OTP is only requested when you pay money and not receive (i.e. refund) it.

Fake dine and wine offers for New Year’s eve

If you receive any message or come across it on social media, offering like unlimited wine and dine at affordable rates of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, think twice before you fall for it. You need to be very careful and verify the offer with the hotel staff. Always book deals on official websites or go in person and book them.

Online dating frauds

Just like fake parties, flight tickets, online dating scams to are common around New Year eve. Many people are looking for a partner who will just foot the bill at a party. For this, they hunt for a boyfriend or girlfriend on dating apps to enter a party and then extort money by tricking them.