Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Fireworks are seen over the historic Gateway of India on the eve of New Year, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

While New Year celebrations photos from popular spots like New York's Times Square to Sydney's Harbour Bridge and Dubai's Burj Khalifa made headlines across the globe, IndiaTvNews.com brings to you the compilation of postcards from across India.

These new year celebrations photos from Jabalpur, Agra, Delhi, Chennai, Allahabad, Amritsar, and many more cities show India's dynamic and vibrant culture. Take a look at the compilation of photos from across India. Here's wishing you a happy new year ahead.

New Year 2020: Postcards from India

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Visitors gather at India Gate on the first day of the New Year 2020, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Image Source : PTI Agra: Visitors throng to the historic Taj Mahal on the first day of New Year 2020, in Agra, Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Chennai: A young girl attempts to touch decorations hanging from a roof on the first day of the New Year 2020, at Kadumbadi Amman temple in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People assemble at the historic Gateway of India on the eve of New Year, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec.31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Christian people meet and greet each other as they celebrate New Year at a Church in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Ajmer: The sun rises for the first time for the year 2020 at Maharana Pratap Smarak in Ajmer, Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Bhopal: Artists perform dance at a cultural event ‘Jashn-e-Bhopal’ to welcome new year-2020 at floating stage in the Upper Lake, organised by MP Tourism Board at Boat Club in Bhopal, Tuesday, Dec.31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Bodh Gaya: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama meets buddhist devotees on New Year 2020, in Bodh Gaya, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Babies born on the first day of the year at a hospital in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Migratory birds fly as devotees take a dip on the River Ganges on New Year 2020, in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020.(PTI Photo)

