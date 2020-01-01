Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
New Year 2020: Postcards from India

While New Year celebrations photos from popular spots like New York's Times Square to Sydney's Harbour Bridge and Dubai's Burj Khalifa made headlines across the globe, IndiaTvNews.com brings to you the compilation of postcards from across India.

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 21:26 IST
Mumbai: Fireworks are seen over the historic Gateway of
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Fireworks are seen over the historic Gateway of India on the eve of New Year, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

These new year celebrations photos from Jabalpur, Agra, Delhi, Chennai, Allahabad, Amritsar, and many more cities show India's dynamic and vibrant culture. Take a look at the compilation of photos from across India. Here's wishing you a happy new year ahead. 

India Tv - New Delhi: Visitors gather at India Gate on the first day of the New Year 2020, in New Delhi, Wedne

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Visitors gather at India Gate on the first day of the New Year 2020, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

India Tv - Agra: Visitors throng to the historic Taj Mahal on the first day of New Year 2020, in Agra, Wednesda

Image Source : PTI

Agra: Visitors throng to the historic Taj Mahal on the first day of New Year 2020, in Agra, Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India Tv - Chennai: A young girl attempts to touch decorations hanging from a roof on the first day of the New

Image Source : PTI

Chennai: A young girl attempts to touch decorations hanging from a roof on the first day of the New Year 2020, at Kadumbadi Amman temple in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India Tv - Mumbai: People assemble at the historic Gateway of India on the eve of New Year, in Mumbai, Tuesday,

Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: People assemble at the historic Gateway of India on the eve of New Year, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec.31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

India Tv - Ahmedabad: Christian people meet and greet each other as they celebrate New Year at a Church in Ahme

Image Source : PTI

Ahmedabad: Christian people meet and greet each other as they celebrate New Year at a Church in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India Tv - Ajmer: The sun rises for the first time for the year 2020 at Maharana Pratap Smarak in Ajmer, Wednes

Image Source : PTI

Ajmer: The sun rises for the first time for the year 2020 at Maharana Pratap Smarak in Ajmer, Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India Tv - Bhopal: Artists perform dance at a cultural event ‘Jashn-e-Bhopal’ to welcome new year-2020 at flo

Image Source : PTI

Bhopal: Artists perform dance at a cultural event ‘Jashn-e-Bhopal’ to welcome new year-2020 at floating stage in the Upper Lake, organised by MP Tourism Board at Boat Club in Bhopal, Tuesday, Dec.31, 2019. (PTI Photo)

 

 

India Tv - Bodh Gaya: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama meets buddhist devotees on New Year 2020, in Bodh Gaya, Wedne

Image Source : PTI

Bodh Gaya: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama meets buddhist devotees on New Year 2020, in Bodh Gaya, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

 

India Tv - Prayagraj: Babies born on the first day of the year at a hospital in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Wednesda

Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: Babies born on the first day of the year at a hospital in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

India Tv - Prayagraj: Migratory birds fly as devotees take a dip on the River Ganges on New Year 2020, in Praya

Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: Migratory birds fly as devotees take a dip on the River Ganges on New Year 2020, in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020.(PTI Photo) 

